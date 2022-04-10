Nano Achieves Market Cap of $332.28 Million (XNO)

Nano (XNO) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. Over the last seven days, Nano has traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $2.49 or 0.00005778 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nano has a market cap of $332.28 million and $17.86 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Siacoin (SC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000026 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.59 or 0.00010637 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Mob Inu (MOB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Scaleswap (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Scope (SCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official message board is forum.nano.org . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nano is /r/nanocurrency/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jan 31, 2018: Nano Rebrand Announcement Nano is designed to be a low latency, high throughput cryptocurrency. It builds on an analogy from the electrical engineering discipline by equating network consensus to arbiter circuits. This gives Nano an established and well-researched modeling basis for how the system comes to a distributed, egalitarian, and efficient conclusion. In the Nano system, each account in the system has a blockchain that is controlled only by them, all chains are replicated to all peers in the network, removing block intervals, mining, transaction fees. “

Buying and Selling Nano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the exchanges listed above.

