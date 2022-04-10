National Asset Management Inc. Acquires 164 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the quarter. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Incyte were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Incyte by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,411,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,197,584,000 after acquiring an additional 460,500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Incyte by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,825,719 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,527,000 after acquiring an additional 199,662 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Incyte by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,804,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,145,000 after acquiring an additional 444,265 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Incyte by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,574,430 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $108,289,000 after acquiring an additional 60,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Incyte by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,444,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,348,000 after acquiring an additional 10,093 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on INCY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Incyte from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Incyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink cut shares of Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Incyte has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.82.

Incyte stock opened at $83.18 on Friday. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $88.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.53.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.72). Incyte had a net margin of 31.76% and a return on equity of 14.66%. The business had revenue of $862.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 99,800 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $68.07 per share, for a total transaction of $6,793,386.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan Elliott Dickinson sold 7,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.19, for a total transaction of $547,151.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 711,335 shares of company stock valued at $49,689,821 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

