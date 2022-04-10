National Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,660 Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $219,000. First Quadrant L P CA raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 6,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 44,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital in the fourth quarter worth $399,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SI opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. Silvergate Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $80.78 and a twelve month high of $239.26.

Silvergate Capital ( NYSE:SI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $49.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.10 million. Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts expect that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvergate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $166.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silvergate Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.27.

In other news, Director Michael Lempres bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $112.20 per share, for a total transaction of $56,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Karen F. Brassfield sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.34, for a total value of $340,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

