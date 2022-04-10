National Asset Management Inc. Has $222,000 Position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XSW. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $150,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA XSW opened at $140.64 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $129.01 and a fifty-two week high of $187.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.66.

