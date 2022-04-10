National Asset Management Inc. Increases Position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,039 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,438,536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,655,000 after buying an additional 485,980 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,594,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $16,993,000 after buying an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,396,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $14,891,000 after buying an additional 6,740 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 933,837 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,955,000 after buying an additional 28,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 820,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 13,382 shares during the last quarter. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

NYSE DNP opened at $11.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.03. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.93 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th.

About DNP Select Income Fund (Get Rating)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.