National Asset Management Inc. Increases Stake in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR)

National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,615,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,687,000 after buying an additional 172,593 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in EPR Properties by 150.9% during the 3rd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,497,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,953,000 after buying an additional 900,649 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EPR Properties by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,104,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,533,000 after buying an additional 22,142 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,074,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,047,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in EPR Properties by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 774,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,241,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. 76.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EPR Properties alerts:

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig L. Evans sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.23, for a total transaction of $120,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,043 shares of company stock worth $620,931 over the last three months. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.90.

NYSE EPR opened at $52.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $49.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.69. EPR Properties has a 12 month low of $41.14 and a 12 month high of $56.29.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.43). EPR Properties had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 3.74%. The company had revenue of $154.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.39 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPR Properties will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This is an increase from EPR Properties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. EPR Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 333.34%.

About EPR Properties (Get Rating)

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EPR Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPR Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.