National Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Grid during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of National Grid during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of National Grid stock opened at $79.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. National Grid plc has a 1-year low of $59.53 and a 1-year high of $80.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.88.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of National Grid from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bernstein Bank cut shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

