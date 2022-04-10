National Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $250,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 115,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,389,000. Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 86,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 34,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 294,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,220,000 after buying an additional 49,361 shares during the last quarter. 70.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Global Medical REIT from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Medical REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Medical REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of NYSE GMRE opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $18.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.69, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.88.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.17). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 3.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Analysts forecast that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Global Medical REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is currently 442.13%.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Busch bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.55 per share, for a total transaction of $31,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

