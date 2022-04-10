National Asset Management Inc. Takes $236,000 Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,912,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $97,919,000 after acquiring an additional 637,503 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Suncor Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 269,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp bought a new position in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in Suncor Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 99,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Suncor Energy by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244 shares during the period. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Suncor Energy stock opened at $32.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.06. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $34.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.99. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.54.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.3311 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.91%.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

