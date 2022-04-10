National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 48.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 595,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,911,000 after buying an additional 193,471 shares during the period. Point72 Europe London LLP increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 76.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Europe London LLP now owns 100,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,539,000 after buying an additional 43,384 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 129.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,074,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,434,000 after buying an additional 607,071 shares during the period. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 13.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CCEP. Bank of America decreased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. ING Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.05 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from €61.00 ($67.03) to €60.00 ($65.93) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.85 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.07.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.
