National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 740 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 475.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

In other news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total transaction of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.91 on Friday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $65.76 and a 1-year high of $91.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.85% and a return on equity of 36.60%. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 42.88%.

OMC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.90.

Omnicom Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.