National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Sirius XM by 173.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

SIRI stock opened at $6.50 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $7.29. The firm has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.37 and a 200 day moving average of $6.28.

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 54.26% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a $0.022 dividend. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

In other Sirius XM news, Director James P. Holden sold 56,233 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total value of $349,206.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 53,494 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $333,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on SIRI. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

