National Bank of Canada FI Invests $56,000 in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 171 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Teleflex by 84.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 17,527 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,757,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Teleflex by 144.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 19,640 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 58,283 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Teleflex during the fourth quarter valued at about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Teleflex from $450.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teleflex from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $399.55.

NYSE:TFX opened at $346.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $337.49. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $289.00 and a twelve month high of $449.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical technology company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $761.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.60 million. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.25 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.28%.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

