National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $240,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 4,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $804,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter.

EFAX opened at $76.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.35. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 12-month low of $69.53 and a 12-month high of $87.58.

