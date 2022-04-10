National Bank of Canada FI Takes $44,000 Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 10.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 4.8% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 38,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 118,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 13.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Farmland Partners by 9.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. 47.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FPI. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmland Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Farmland Partners in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

In other Farmland Partners news, CEO Paul A. Pittman purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.44 per share, for a total transaction of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FPI opened at $14.91 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.15. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $691.82 million, a P/E ratio of -62.13 and a beta of 0.80.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 1.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Farmland Partners’s payout ratio is currently -83.33%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

