National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IHG. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the third quarter valued at $67,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 25.8% during the third quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 471.4% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 20,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 4.5% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

IHG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 5,200 ($68.20) to GBX 5,400 ($70.82) in a report on Monday, March 14th. BNP Paribas upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5,800.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,575 ($73.11) to GBX 5,675 ($74.43) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,550.80.

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $64.95 on Friday. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1 year low of $58.74 and a 1 year high of $73.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.96.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.859 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

