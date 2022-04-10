National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 5.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of KB stock opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.29 and a 12 month high of $55.31. The company has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.77.

KB Financial Group ( NYSE:KB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The bank reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter. KB Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 23.38%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on KB Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

