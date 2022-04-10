National Bank of Canada FI Takes Position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 79,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 0.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,112,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $157,636,000 after purchasing an additional 56,369 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 31,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter.

Get The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust alerts:

Shares of GDV opened at $24.20 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $27.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%.

In related news, President Bruce N. Alpert acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.05 per share, for a total transaction of $84,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.