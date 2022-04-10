National Bankshares Boosts Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target to C$25.00

Filo Mining (CVE:FILGet Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target points to a potential upside of 178.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$21.00 target price on Filo Mining and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Filo Mining from C$17.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on Filo Mining from C$22.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Filo Mining from C$16.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

FIL opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 9.86. Filo Mining has a one year low of C$1.60 and a one year high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

