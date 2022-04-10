National Bankshares Reiterates C$20.00 Price Target for Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR)

National Bankshares set a C$20.00 price target on Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OR. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$23.00 target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

Shares of Osisko Gold Royalties stock opened at C$17.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.20 billion and a PE ratio of -122.62. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$13.60 and a 12-month high of C$18.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$15.53.

Osisko Gold Royalties ( TSE:OR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$50.67 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -148.94%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

