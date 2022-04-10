National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NFG. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 957.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 402 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas by 525.0% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas stock opened at $70.28 on Friday. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $49.16 and a 12-month high of $71.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.53.

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $546.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.37 million. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 22.63% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. Analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

In other National Fuel Gas news, Director Ronald J. Tanski sold 42,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total transaction of $2,934,592.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 170,220 shares of company stock valued at $10,835,780 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

About National Fuel Gas (Get Rating)

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.