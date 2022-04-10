National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG) Shares Sold by RFG Advisory LLC

RFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in National Grid were worth $379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Grid in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Grid during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Grid by 46.0% during the third quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 3.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NGG stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 368,795. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. National Grid plc has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $80.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $74.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.88.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NGG. Citigroup lowered shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of National Grid in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,100 ($14.43) to GBX 1,200 ($15.74) in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $1,120.00 to $1,105.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bernstein Bank lowered shares of National Grid from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 1,120 ($14.69) to GBX 1,105 ($14.49) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $873.00.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,236 kilometers of overhead lines.

