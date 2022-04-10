Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Given New €65.00 Price Target at Barclays

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Barclays from €75.00 ($82.42) to €65.00 ($71.43) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised Neste Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group raised Neste Oyj from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Societe Generale raised Neste Oyj from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Neste Oyj from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neste Oyj presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $59.50.

OTCMKTS:NTOIY opened at $22.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.29. Neste Oyj has a 1 year low of $16.76 and a 1 year high of $34.43.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1331 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

