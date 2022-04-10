Nestree (EGG) Price Tops $0.0357

Nestree (EGG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 10th. One Nestree coin can now be bought for $0.0357 or 0.00000084 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Nestree has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Nestree has a market cap of $88.10 million and $1.53 million worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,673.02 or 0.99957275 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00062447 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001299 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00025478 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001953 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002159 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002358 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009214 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

EGG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 2,467,880,474 coins. The official message board for Nestree is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nestree Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

