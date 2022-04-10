NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s current price.

NTES has been the subject of several other research reports. 86 Research upgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of NetEase from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

NetEase stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $93.04. The company had a trading volume of 1,145,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,409,971. NetEase has a 1-year low of $68.62 and a 1-year high of $120.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.74. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.48.

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.57. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that NetEase will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NetEase by 131.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetEase in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.91% of the company’s stock.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

