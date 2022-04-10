Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.68

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSE:NCU – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.68 and traded as low as C$0.64. Nevada Copper shares last traded at C$0.64, with a volume of 96,576 shares trading hands.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.27. The company has a market cap of C$285.38 million and a P/E ratio of 13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.68.
Nevada Copper Company Profile (TSE:NCU)
See Also
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Nevada Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevada Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.