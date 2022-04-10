New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $68.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) will post $68.62 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $67.72 million and the highest is $69.53 million. New Mountain Finance reported sales of $67.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full year sales of $275.53 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $271.92 million to $279.15 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $277.07 million, with estimates ranging from $272.18 million to $281.95 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow New Mountain Finance.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NMFC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.62. 375,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 337,492. New Mountain Finance has a one year low of $12.51 and a one year high of $14.11.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in Âdefensive growthÂ industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

