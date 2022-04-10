New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.40. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 146,391 shares changing hands.
EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.95.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
