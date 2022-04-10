New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Shares Gap Down to $11.90

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.90, but opened at $11.40. New Oriental Education & Technology Group shares last traded at $11.31, with a volume of 146,391 shares changing hands.

EDU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.00.

Get New Oriental Education & Technology Group alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 196.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,714,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,165,000 after buying an additional 36,248,561 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,241,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,606,000 after buying an additional 11,340,959 shares in the last quarter. Carmignac Gestion boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 294.9% in the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 39,165,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,212,000 after buying an additional 29,247,393 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter worth $74,058,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 626.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 30,108,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,721,000 after purchasing an additional 25,962,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.03% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; Online Education; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Oriental Education & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.