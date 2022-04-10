NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading 6.5% Higher This Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded 3.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 10th. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $3.04 million and approximately $267.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NewYorkCoin has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $113.84 or 0.00263635 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001377 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001505 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Coin Profile

NewYorkCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

