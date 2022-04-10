NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is engaged in acquiring, owning, operating and selectively developing multifamily properties. It operates primarily in the Southeastern United States and Texas. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. is based in Dallas, United States. “

NXRT has been the subject of several other reports. Colliers Securities began coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $67.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial boosted their price target on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexPoint Residential Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE NXRT opened at $87.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 12 month low of $46.12 and a 12 month high of $92.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.64 and a 200-day moving average of $78.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.01.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.49. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NexPoint Residential Trust will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 172.73%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, CFO Brian Mitts sold 1,100 shares of NexPoint Residential Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.80, for a total value of $99,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

