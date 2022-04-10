NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) Receives $57.25 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NNGRY shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on NN Group from €52.50 ($57.69) to €56.50 ($62.09) in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays raised NN Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised NN Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, HSBC raised NN Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

NNGRY opened at $25.80 on Thursday. NN Group has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $30.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 23.80 and a quick ratio of 23.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.36.

NN Group N.V., a financial services company, primarily provides life insurance products in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through Netherlands Life, Netherlands Non-life, Insurance Europe, Japan Life, Banking, and Other segments. It offers group and individual life insurance, and pension products; non-life insurance products, including motor, fire, liability, transport, travel, and disability and accident insurance; employee benefits, and health insurance products; corporate-owned life insurance products; and single premium variable annuity individual life insurance products.

