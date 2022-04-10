Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.65.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

