Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,885,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 63,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,052,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,321,848,000 after purchasing an additional 458,786 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 435,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the period.
IVV stock opened at $449.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $406.34 and a 12 month high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $443.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $453.65.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).
