Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,915 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 68.8% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,805 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Best Buy by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Best Buy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 58,941 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at $976,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $238,000. 79.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Several research firms have commented on BBY. Zacks Investment Research raised Best Buy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

BBY stock opened at $93.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200-day moving average of $105.89. The company has a market cap of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.58 and a 12-month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 17,741 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $1,757,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,134 shares of company stock worth $3,585,702 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.