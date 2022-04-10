Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.17 Million Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 578.8% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 224 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $91,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VGT opened at $397.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $404.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.04. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $350.99 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

