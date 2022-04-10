Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.66 Million Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,254 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Generac were worth $4,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $328,743,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,033,000 after purchasing an additional 363,940 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,073,311,000 after purchasing an additional 260,162 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,558,000 after purchasing an additional 199,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David J Yvars Group boosted its position in shares of Generac by 707.7% during the 4th quarter. David J Yvars Group now owns 137,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,470,000 after purchasing an additional 120,531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

In other Generac news, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.49, for a total transaction of $1,572,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,283 shares of company stock valued at $16,544,125. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $287.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.92 and a 200-day moving average of $358.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $251.74 and a 12-month high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $18.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.00.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 34.50%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

GNRC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Generac from $520.00 to $463.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Generac in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $490.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $575.00 to $556.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $462.25.

Generac Profile (Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.