Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $4.81 Million Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pool by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,461,719 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,938,217,000 after buying an additional 21,590 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 10.3% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,278,854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $555,550,000 after buying an additional 119,932 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pool by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 791,259 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $342,943,000 after buying an additional 19,038 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Pool by 1.5% during the third quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 388,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $168,836,000 after buying an additional 5,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Pool by 7.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 300,497 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,539,000 after buying an additional 19,574 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $422.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $451.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $491.53. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.89. Pool Co. has a 1 year low of $361.88 and a 1 year high of $582.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The specialty retailer reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 70.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 17.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.03%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $551.44.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

