Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,171 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NetApp were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 39.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 491 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,426 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,875 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.39, for a total value of $384,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.79, for a total transaction of $1,131,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,252,933. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price target on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America cut shares of NetApp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of NetApp from $111.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $78.10 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.04 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $85.00 and a 200 day moving average of $88.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 126.47%. NetApp’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.25%.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and cloud services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud storage services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes; cloud control solutions, such as NetApp Cloud Manager and NetApp Virtual Desktop Service; cloud services and analytics comprising NetApp Cloud Insights, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Compliance, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Backup, and NetApp Global File Cache; and Cloud Optimization solutions, such as Spot by NetApp, Spot Cloud Analyzer by NetApp, Spot Eco by NetApp, Spot Ocean by NetApp, Spot Wave by NetApp, Spot Elastigroup by NetApp, and NetApp Virtual Desktop Managed Service.

