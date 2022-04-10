Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,597 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,597 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 11.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,188,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,397,000 after acquiring an additional 746,032 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,391 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 2,692.1% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 23,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,070,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $154,762,000 after purchasing an additional 458,900 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 1.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,547,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,547,000 after buying an additional 16,944 shares during the last quarter. 96.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on IR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

In related news, insider Nicholas J. Kendall-Jones sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $305,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 50,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,284,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 89,105 shares of company stock worth $4,248,009. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR stock opened at $46.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.69 and a beta of 1.49. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.85 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.92.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is 5.93%.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.