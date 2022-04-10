Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 20,800 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,800 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in Nutrien by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Nutrien by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTR. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nutrien from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $120.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $95.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday, March 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.10.

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $106.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Nutrien Ltd. has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $108.84. The company has a market cap of $58.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business’s revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is 34.78%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

