Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $308.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $318.00 to $308.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the railroad operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.31% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $310.26.

NSC stock opened at $258.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $238.62 and a 12 month high of $299.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.39.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the railroad operator to purchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total value of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,110,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $294,840,000 after purchasing an additional 196,262 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,174 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter worth approximately $353,000. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

