NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.09 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NOW’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.10 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. NOW posted earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 325%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that NOW will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.59. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover NOW.
NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 0.31%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. NOW’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of NYSE:DNOW opened at $10.27 on Thursday. NOW has a 52-week low of $6.83 and a 52-week high of $11.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.15. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 205.44 and a beta of 1.84.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of NOW by 306.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,075 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NOW by 86.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NOW in the fourth quarter worth approximately $114,000. 94.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
NOW Company Profile (Get Rating)
NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NOW (DNOW)
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/4 – 4/8
- 3 Best Life Sciences Stocks to Buy Now
- The Institutional Insiders Are Buying WD-40 Company
- What’s Behind The Latest Surge In GameStop (NYSE: GME)?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NOW (DNOW)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for NOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.