Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.200-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.560. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $150.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.52 billion, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Nucor has a twelve month low of $75.60 and a twelve month high of $157.69.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.45 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Nucor will post 18.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.55%.

A number of research analysts have commented on NUE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Nucor from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nucor has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $119.33.

In related news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Maryemily Slate sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.03, for a total transaction of $647,789.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,639 shares of company stock worth $4,096,302. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $238,000. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 2,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

