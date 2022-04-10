Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL) Stock Price Up 5.7%

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.40 and last traded at $13.38. Approximately 1,047 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 269,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Nuvalent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.41.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Darlene Noci sold 4,200 shares of Nuvalent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.17, for a total value of $72,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Nuvalent during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.93% of the company’s stock.

Nuvalent Company Profile (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a brain-penetrant ROS1-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ROS1 fusions that express the normal ROS1 kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to approved and investigational ROS1 inhibitors; and NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, designed to inhibit ALK fusions that express the normal ALK kinase domain without any drug-resistant mutations and also remain active in the presence of mutations conferring resistance to first, second, and third generation ALK inhibitors.

