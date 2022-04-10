Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS) Trading Down 0.7%

Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.90 and last traded at $22.90. Approximately 3 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.05.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.90.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF (NYSEARCA:NSCS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.03% of Nuveen Small Cap Select ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

