O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) PT Lowered to $14.00

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.87% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O-I Glass presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.11.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

OI stock opened at $13.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.36. O-I Glass has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $19.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

O-I Glass ( NYSE:OI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 54.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,456,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $294,216,000 after acquiring an additional 927,124 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,603,000 after acquiring an additional 248,472 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 2,832,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,074,000 after acquiring an additional 422,483 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 172.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,256,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,449 shares during the period. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in O-I Glass by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,996,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,019,000 after acquiring an additional 180,310 shares during the period. 91.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

O-I Glass Company Profile (Get Rating)

O-I Glass, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine. It is also involved in the production of glass packaging for various food items, soft drinks, tea, juices, and pharmaceuticals.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.