Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oatly Group AB is an oat drink company. Oatly Group AB is headquartered in Malmö, Sweden. “

Get Oatly Group alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on OTLY. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of 14.78.

OTLY stock opened at 4.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Oatly Group has a 12-month low of 4.35 and a 12-month high of 29.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is 6.08 and its 200 day moving average is 8.94.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported -0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of -0.11 by -0.02. Oatly Group had a negative net margin of 33.02% and a negative return on equity of 19.92%. The company had revenue of 185.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 178.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Oatly Group will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Oatly Group by 126.9% in the third quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 21.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oatly Group (Get Rating)

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking cream, in regular and organic, crÃ¨me fraiche, whipping cream, vanilla custard, and spreads in various flavors.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oatly Group (OTLY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Oatly Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oatly Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.