OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives $3.08 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.08.

OCANF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.40 to C$3.25 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.75 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on OceanaGold from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, February 24th.

Shares of OCANF stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.45. 72,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 58,664. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $2.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.85.

OceanaGold Corp. is a multinational gold producer with a portfolio of operating, development and exploration assets. The firm operates through Philippines, New Zealand and the United States geographical segments. It holds interest in Haile Gold Mine, Didipio, Macraes and Waihi projects. OceanaGold was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in South Brisbane, Australia.

