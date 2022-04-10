Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 8,969 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,581 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 8,969 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 7.6% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $35,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,746,000. First National Corp MA ADV increased its position in shares of Apple by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 91,430 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,735,000. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 867,515 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $154,045,000 after acquiring an additional 42,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Graybill Bartz & Assoc Ltd. now owns 82,391 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,630,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $190.43.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $170.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $122.25 and a one year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.19.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company had revenue of $123.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.57%.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 29,198 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.77, for a total transaction of $5,190,528.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 162,085 shares of company stock worth $28,728,085 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

