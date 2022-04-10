ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last Week

ODIN PROTOCOL (ODIN) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 10th. ODIN PROTOCOL has a market capitalization of $1.74 million and $756.00 worth of ODIN PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ODIN PROTOCOL has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ODIN PROTOCOL coin can currently be bought for $0.0998 or 0.00000234 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002493 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00045646 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,247.57 or 0.07612124 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $42,638.36 or 0.99941933 BTC.

ODIN PROTOCOL Profile

ODIN PROTOCOL’s total supply is 89,337,061 coins and its circulating supply is 17,468,925 coins. The Reddit community for ODIN PROTOCOL is https://reddit.com/r/OdinProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODIN PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @odinprotocol

Buying and Selling ODIN PROTOCOL

