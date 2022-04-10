ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.73 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) will post $5.73 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for ONEOK’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.63 billion to $5.84 billion. ONEOK posted sales of $3.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 79.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ONEOK will report full-year sales of $21.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $20.95 billion to $22.50 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $19.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $18.77 billion to $20.16 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow ONEOK.
ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.03). ONEOK had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.
OKE stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Thursday, reaching $71.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,981. ONEOK has a 52 week low of $48.51 and a 52 week high of $72.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.17 and a 200 day moving average of $63.12. The company has a market cap of $31.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a $0.935 dividend. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 111.31%.
In other news, Director Mark W. Helderman sold 30,000 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.27, for a total transaction of $2,018,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the 4th quarter valued at $188,577,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 163.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,396,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,965,000 after purchasing an additional 2,726,075 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,529,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,675,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614,981 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 277.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,159,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,125,000 after purchasing an additional 852,538 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,646,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,750,000 after purchasing an additional 808,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.
ONEOK Company Profile
ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.
